Expect Holiday Checkstops New Year's Eve: EPS

Officers will be on the lookout around the city Saturday night, as the Edmonton Police Service Holiday Checkstop campaign continues New Years Eve.

The impaired driving initiative launched Dec. 16, and involves vehicle-stop locations and roving patrols throughout the Edmonton area looking specifically for impaired drivers.

The first day, a total of 685 drivers were screened, EPS said. Of those, five failed and three were warned. One driver was also charged with an impaired-related hit and run.

As of Dec. 16, EPS said they have issued a total of 854 Impaired Driving Occurrences in 2022. Last year, a total of 1,011 were issued.

EPS said drivers can expect to see stops and patrols around the city New Year’s Eve.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, please contact police as soon as possible.

EPS said calling 911 while driving is permitted in an emergency or to report an impaired driver, as long as it's safe to do so. Callers should have a location, vehicle description and licence plate number, and they should keep the vehicle in sight but not chase or break the law to do so.

The Government of Canada reports that impaired driving is the national leading criminal cause of death and injury.