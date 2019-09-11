Crews are scheduled to begin overnight work on the south-east leg of the Valley Line LRT on September 18.

The work on the Tawatinâ Bridge is being done during the evening hours in order to get as much work done as possible before the weather becomes too cold.

TransEd, the company in charge of construction, is aware the noise will be disruptive and the City of Edmonton said the company has taken measures to reduce the noise that will be made.

TransEd said they will try to finish the most disruptive work by midnight each evening, but will be working 24 hours a day, Monday to Saturday.

Residents near the south river valley are the most likely to be affected by the noise.

Construction on the Valley Line LRT is expected to be finished in 2020.