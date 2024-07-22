Expert advice on how to stay cool during K-Days

The record-breaking heatwave in Alberta is forecast to come to an end in the next few days, but experts are saying that staying vigilant against the heat during events like K-Days should still be top-of-mind.

Heat from the sun is not the only contributing factor. Metal and motors from rides along with the concrete landscape can trap heat, making the festival grounds feel 6-8 C hotter than forecasted.

CTV News Edmonton spoke with a medical health officer from Alberta Health Services (AHS) regarding how individuals can stay safe from the heat and what exposure to severe heat can look like.

"Some of the mild symptoms people can feel are dehydration, they can feel lethargic and tired," said Samantha Cheuk of AHS. "They can also become a little bit more extreme: people can lose consciousness, they might stop sweating at some point, which is quite dangerous as well."

People can experience different symptoms of heatstroke including convulsions, vomiting, breathing difficulties, red skin and a fast heart rate.

"When the body can't cool itself, it can sometimes lead to death, especially in the older and very young populations that aren't able to regulate their body heat," Cheuk said.

Heat combined with the poor air quality from wildfires can make for "more challenging symptoms" such as eyes, nose and throat irritation and increased coughing and wheezing as well, she said.

The profuse amount of sweating may seem like a negative symptom to some, but in reality, it's good to sweat as it's a sign of the body cooling itself down.

Drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated is one of the best combatants against heat-related illnesses. With K-Days in full-swing, it's easy to substitute caffeinated drinks like soda or even alcohol to cool yourself off, but these drinks can work against your body when it comes to staying hydrated.

"Those are both diuretics… it makes people less likely to be hydrated and more likely to use the bathroom," said Cheuk.

Staying in shaded areas, going inside an air-conditioned building and drinking plenty of water are key to avoiding any heat-related illnesses.

CTV News Edmonton also spoke with Sarah Jackson of Explore Edmonton regarding how organizers are helping visitors to beat the heat.

"We encourage all guests to bring reusable water bottles. There are water refilling stations located throughout the park," said Jackson.

"Additionally, we also have misting stations for guests and free rides like Niagara Falls that give a quick splash of relief as well."

Jackson said that there are emergency medical services personnel patrolling the grounds, ready to respond to people needing help as well as a program of events inside the fully air-conditioned facilities.

K-Days will run until July 28.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny.