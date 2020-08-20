EDMONTON -- Edmontonians say they could feel the ground shake after an explosion in an industrial work yard Thursday afternoon.

According to Strathcona County Fire Department, no one was injured in the blast at a business near Highway 16 and Range Road 232.

Authorities told CTV News Edmonton a welder was working under a tanker trailer when the explosion happened, pushing the trailer up and away from the welder.

Lawrence Wiebe says he felt it in his workplace near 32 Street NE, south of Liberty Road.

"I was in my office eating lunch, I heard a loud bang," he told CTV News Edmonton.

His building’s security camera caught an apparent shock at 12:07 p.m., then a plume of smoke rise up in the distance.

“It shook the whole office,” Wiebe said.

No idea what that was. Sounded like a big boom. Not sure if it was actually an explosion, but loud enough that it shook our house in Newton.



Some folks saying construction?? That on earth are they doing? — Ashley Salvador (@SallyAnn_12) August 20, 2020

Same! No clue what happened though — Connor Dear (@connordear) August 20, 2020

There were Lots of emergency vehicles north of Sherwood Park near 121 ave and Liberty Road . EFRS along with Sherwood Park as well. — Mike (@dash22) August 20, 2020

We saw the cloud of smoke from our office in Sherwood Park. — Say my name (@KEPABP0003) August 20, 2020

Yes! Felt it in west Highlands! It was very loud, and it shook the front window! Any idea what it was? �� — Sally Scott (@mssallyscott) August 20, 2020

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.