Explosion east of Edmonton rattles homes, but leaves no one injured
EDMONTON -- Edmontonians say they could feel the ground shake after an explosion in an industrial work yard Thursday afternoon.
According to Strathcona County Fire Department, no one was injured in the blast at a business near Highway 16 and Range Road 232.
Authorities told CTV News Edmonton a welder was working under a tanker trailer when the explosion happened, pushing the trailer up and away from the welder.
Lawrence Wiebe says he felt it in his workplace near 32 Street NE, south of Liberty Road.
"I was in my office eating lunch, I heard a loud bang," he told CTV News Edmonton.
His building’s security camera caught an apparent shock at 12:07 p.m., then a plume of smoke rise up in the distance.
“It shook the whole office,” Wiebe said.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.