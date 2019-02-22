There was an explosion in a north Edmonton garage Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a home in the Griesbach neighbourhood around 6 p.m. after an explosion in a detached garage.

“We were sitting in the house … and felt a big bang,” Kyle Watkins, who lives near the garage that exploded, told CTV News. “Thought something had fallen off the wall upstairs. Our fireplace had come off the wall, there was glass everywhere and we figured that wasn’t heavy enough to make the bang that it did, and came outside and seen all the rubble everywhere … and then found out one of the garages had blown up.”

More to come…