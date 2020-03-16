A man was taken to hospital after he was held against his will in a hotel room in Strathcona County.

Police received the call around 7:15 a.m. on Mar. 5. The man was found in the room, and two suspects were also arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jabari Azizi Broodhagen, 32, of Edmonton and Kalea Nalani Clarke, 19, of Campbell River B.C. have been charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault and extortion.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the general public.