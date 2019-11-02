EDMONTON -- Games are just for fun, but for one night at least they can also be about raising money for a good cause ... if you can stay up that long.

Extra Life Edmonton is a 25-hour gaming marathon. Participants play video games or more traditional board or card games over a day-long period.

This year about 250 participants took over the ice rink at West Edmonton Mall to play current hits like Fortnite as well as classics including Mario Kart.

Participants are raising money for the Stollery Children's Hospital.

"We've raised over $100,000 so far as a city and we're hoping to raise $300,000 this year. That's the goal," said Edmonton organizer Lisa Hawthorne.

CTV News Edmonton is among the groups participating in this year's event which will wrap up in the early hours of Sunday morning.