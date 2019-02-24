After a brief reprieve from extreme temperatures, cold weather warnings have been issued for parts of northern Alberta once again.

The areas of Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, High Level and Peace River have been placed under an extreme-cold warning by Environment Canada.

By mid-morning Sunday, the temperature in High Level was still -30 C.

The extreme cold was expected to subside by afternoon, and then return in the evening as an Arctic air mass enters the province.

Environment Canada warned frostbite can develop within minutes at such low temperatures, and that pets should be brought inside.

Edmonton is expected to see slightly warmer temperatures, between a high of -17 C and low of -28 C overnight.

The city announced Feb. 5 it would keep the Central LRT station open as a shelter from the extreme cold. The stop will remain open until Feb. 26.