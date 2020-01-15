EDMONTON -- A number of flights out of Edmonton International Airport were delayed or cancelled Wednesday as extreme cold weather continues to grip the province.

Passengers are being asked to check EIA's scheduled departures page well before their flight to see if it has been affected.

EIA spokesman Chris Chodan said some of the delays and cancellations were due to weather-related issues, while others were mechanical in nature.

As of 9:40 a.m., EIA's departures page listed a 7 a.m. flight to Vancouver as being delayed until 10:10 a.m.

A flight to Vancouver scheduled to depart at 9:45 was delayed until at least noon, and a 12:20 flight to Vancouver was cancelled outright.

Chodan also reminded passengers to give themselves enough time to get to the airport safely so they aren't rushing in dangerous conditions.

He also said EIA's Park Assist service is on-hand to give passengers a boost if their battery dies, pump their tires or dig them out of any snow accumulation.

As for those working in the nearly -40C weather, Chodan said the airport is cycling maintenance staff indoors and outdoors so no one is exposed to the elements for too long.