EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning and snowfall warnings for northern Alberta

The extreme cold warning is in effect for the Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo region, with temperatures expected to plunge to -40 C or below with wind chill overnight Monday.

"Temperatures will warm up Tuesday night when an area of snow will pass through," Environment Canada said.

Residents are advised to dress in warm layers with a wind-resistant outer layer, keep their pets inside and watch for frostbite and hypothermia symptoms.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the High Level-Fort Vermilion region.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring 10-15 centimetres of snow to the region throughout the day Tuesday, with precipitation tapering off in the vening.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the agency said.

Albertans can report severe weather by emailing ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #ABStorm.