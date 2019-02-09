The weather is not letting up in Alberta this weekend; the large majority of the province is under an extreme cold warning.

Wind chills in the Edmonton area are expected to drop temperatures to as low as -50 C.

“Some parts of Alberta should expect extreme cold conditions to occur in the overnight and morning hours through the weekend and even into Wednesday,” Environment Canada said on its website.

