Extreme Cold Warning in effect for most of Alberta

Temperatures are set to drop to near -30 in Edmonton by Friday morning and wind chill will likely be in the mid-minus 30s.

Outside the city, temperatures in the -30s and wind chill closer to -40 are possible early Friday. We're also expecting wind chill near or in the -40s right across central and northern Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for all the areas in white on the above map.

Actual temperatures or wind chills in the -30s can result in frostbite or hypothermia in as little as 10 to 30 min.

That drops to as little as 5 to 10 min once you're in the -40s.

Reminder: wind chill is not the same as air temperature and does not affect vehicles. Wind removes the layer of body heat around your body and also promotes evaporation of the moisture in your skin.

The wind chill value indicates how quickly frostbite, frostnip or hypothermia would set in if the actual temperature was that cold. Example: -30 degrees air temperature and no wind has the same timeframe for frostbite as -10 degrees air temperature and wind chill a strong enough wind to create a wind chill of -30.

Actual temperatures should climb to around -20 in Edmonton Friday afternoon. But, 10-15 km/h wind means wind chill will be near -30 for much of Friday.

We'll get one more morning with temperatures in the -25 to -30 range Saturday (and wind chill in the mid -30s) before some slightly milder air moves in through the weekend.