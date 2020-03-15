EDMONTON -- Freezing conditions and wind chill values near minus 40 have prompted extreme cold warnings in much of central Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the alert for a number of areas, including:

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge – Valleyview

· Hinton - Grande Cache

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie – Manning

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Slave Lake

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

· Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Environment Canada said the extreme cold warnings are not expected to last long as temperatures are forecast to warm up throughout the day on Sunday.

During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.

People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.