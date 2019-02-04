

CTV Edmonton





An extreme cold warning has been issued for the majority of Alberta. Environment Canada says wind chills came in between -40 and -50 in the northern part of the province, closer to -40 in the south on Monday morning.

It’s too cold for people or pets to stay outside. Environment Canada says frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme wind chills are expected to persist in the overnight periods into Tuesday.

Cold artic air will remain in the area for most of the week.

For the latest forecast information, download the CTV Edmonton Weather App.