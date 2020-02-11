EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the northeast corner of Alberta, with expected wind chill as low as -45C.

The warning was issued for Fort Chipewyan – Wood Buffalo National Park Tuesday morning as an arctic air mass moves into the area.

Weather should moderate by Wednesday, but until then Environment Canada is asking residents to be vigilant for cold-related symptoms including:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Muscle pain

Weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, Environment Canada says, and pets are also at risk.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," the agency said.