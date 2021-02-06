EDMONTON -- An extreme cold warning has been issued for the metro Edmonton area.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, wind chills between -40C and -50 are expected into next week with some moderation during daylight hours.

Residents are urged to watch for cold weather related health symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Do not leave animals outside, as they are in danger of freezing.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when temperatures or wind chill creates health risks such as frost bite or hypothermia.