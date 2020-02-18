Extreme cold warnings continue in central, northern Alberta
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for much of Alberta.
Wind chill values could be between minus 40 and minus 45.
The cold weather is expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon.
These are the areas under an extreme cold warning Tuesday morning:
- Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park
- Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield
- Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Red Water and Smoky Lake
- Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca
- Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay
- Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park
- Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche
- High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie Highway
- Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning
- Slave Lake
- Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake and Cadotte Lake
- Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost
- Hanna, Coronation and Oyen
Environment Canada said the extreme cold warnings are expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon.
During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.
People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
If you work outside, you are advised to take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up. Pets should also be brought inside during this weather alert.