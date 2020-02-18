EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for much of Alberta.

Wind chill values could be between minus 40 and minus 45.

The cold weather is expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon.

These are the areas under an extreme cold warning Tuesday morning:

Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park

Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield

Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Red Water and Smoky Lake

Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca

Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay

Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park

Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche

High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie Highway

Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning

Slave Lake

Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake and Cadotte Lake

Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost

Hanna, Coronation and Oyen

During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.

People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If you work outside, you are advised to take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up. Pets should also be brought inside during this weather alert.