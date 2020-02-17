Extreme cold warnings in northern Alberta
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 8:47AM MST
Highway 88, 20 km north of Fort Vermilion on Feb. 17, 2020. (Source: 511 Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Extreme cold conditions and wind chill values near minus 40 have prompted extreme cold warnings in northern Alberta.
Environment Canada issues the alert on Monday morning for these areas:
- Fort Chipewyan
- Wood Buffalo National Park
- High Level
- Rainbow Lake
- Fort Vermilion
- Mackenzie Highway
During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.
People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
Environment Canada will expand the warnings as the conditions are expected to spread into east-central Alberta later on Monday.