EDMONTON -- Extreme cold conditions and wind chill values near minus 40 have prompted extreme cold warnings in northern Alberta.

Environment Canada issues the alert on Monday morning for these areas:

Fort Chipewyan

Wood Buffalo National Park

High Level

Rainbow Lake

Fort Vermilion

Mackenzie Highway

During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.

People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Environment Canada will expand the warnings as the conditions are expected to spread into east-central Alberta later on Monday.