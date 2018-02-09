Environment Canada issued a number of extreme cold warnings for parts of Alberta early Friday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the warnings were issued for parts of northwestern Alberta, and areas in eastern part of the province in central and southern Alberta.

The warnings said a period of “very cold” wind chills is expected for the impacted areas – with wind chills nearing -40 degrees Celsius Friday morning.

A statement from Environment Canada said extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an increased risk of health issues, such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Officials said frost bite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.