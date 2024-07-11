Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
"We heard stories of people with apartments over 40 degrees having to live in darkness for weeks at a time, pets throwing up from how hot it is, coming home only to have to go to a hotel," said Hannah Bayne with Climate Justice Edmonton.
"I know people who had to go to the hospital for heat stroke just from being in their apartment," said Juan Vargas, who is also with the group.
Many Edmonton renters don't have the luxury of having air conditioning, some describing their apartments like being in a "coffin" or "oven".
Climate Justice Edmonton did a survey in May of roughly 36 per cent of Edmonton renters, asking about their experiences with extreme heat.
Thirty per cent described the heat as "inescapable" at home, while 85 per cent said landlords didn't respond to needs for a cooler space.
"We are going to see hotter and hotter days and renters, tenants are facing a lot of extreme situations," said Bayne.
The group is calling on the city to create a "maximum temperature bylaw".
"That would set a ceiling on how hot it can get in an apartment before a landlord is forced to step in and support their tenants," said Vargas.
Councillor Michael Janz told CTV News Edmonton it's an important issue councillors are discussing.
"We should be talking about how we protect people from heat waves, and we know summers are only getting hotter from here," he said.
"I think it's the right question, but I think it's the wrong order of government they are asking," said Councillor Andrew Knack.
Knack believes the issue falls under the Residential Tenancies Act and is the UCP government's responsibility to address.
That legislation mandates rental housing standards in the province which includes a minimum indoor temperature of 22 degrees but does not set a maximum temperature.
"Alberta's government recognizes that the province often experiences very hot temperatures and encourages landlords to ensure their units are safe and comfortable for tenants," Brandon Aboultaif, the Minister of Service Alberta Dale Nally's press secretary said in an email.
"We are always willing to hear feedback from Albertans on issues like this," Aboultaif added.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
