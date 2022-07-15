Extreme speeding has nearly doubled compared to 2021: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service says it's noticed a "significant increase in extreme speeding" this year.

In 2021, police issued 252 violations for driving 40 km/h over the speed limit, and 180 for 50 km/h or more over the limit.

So far in 2022, EPS has given 350 tickets to drivers 40 km/h over the limit, and 170 for 50 km/h and more over.

Last month, police stopped a driver clocked at 162 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Gateway Boulevard, EPS said. The driver was issued a mandatory court appearance.

Then, earlier this month, another driver going 155 km/h in a marked 60 km/h zone on Anthony Henday Driver at Lessard Road was pulled over, police said. He, too, is scheduled to appear in court.

“Needless to say, this driving behavior increases the severity of collisions on our roadways, causing serious injuries and deaths that are completely preventable," said Staff Sgt. James McLeod.

Speeding fines can cost up to $2,000 and up to six demerits. Drivers speeding by 51 km/h or more could have their licence suspended.