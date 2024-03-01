Extreme weather response extended as cold snap continues

The City of Edmonton has extended its extreme weather response another week as the cold weather persists.

The response includes a third winter shelter busoperating between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to bring people to emergency shelters to get out of the cold.

"Shelters are the safest option to protect the lives of vulnerable Edmontonians during our cold winter months by preventing frostbite, loss of limbs and death from fire in encampments," the city's website says.

As an additional respite from the cold, open city facilities and libraries will be available for people to warm up during operating hours.

"This does not include Edmonton Transit Service’s transit centres and LRT stations because they are not appropriate for warming or sheltering purposes," the city added.

The extreme weather response is now scheduled to last until 9 a.m. on Friday, March 8. The response could be extended further if the cold weather persists.

Daily lows are forecasted to be around -20 C over the weekend and into next week.

More information, including bus routes for the winter shelter shuttle service and how to recognize the signs of hypothermia, is available on the city's website.