EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Extreme weather response extended as cold snap continues

    People outside the Bissell Centre on Feb. 27, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) People outside the Bissell Centre on Feb. 27, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The City of Edmonton has extended its extreme weather response another week as the cold weather persists.

    The response includes a third winter shelter busoperating between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to bring people to emergency shelters to get out of the cold.

    "Shelters are the safest option to protect the lives of vulnerable Edmontonians during our cold winter months by preventing frostbite, loss of limbs and death from fire in encampments," the city's website says.

    As an additional respite from the cold, open city facilities and libraries will be available for people to warm up during operating hours.

    "This does not include Edmonton Transit Service’s transit centres and LRT stations because they are not appropriate for warming or sheltering purposes," the city added.

    The extreme weather response is now scheduled to last until 9 a.m. on Friday, March 8. The response could be extended further if the cold weather persists.

    Daily lows are forecasted to be around -20 C over the weekend and into next week.

    More information, including bus routes for the winter shelter shuttle service and how to recognize the signs of hypothermia, is available on the city's website

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News