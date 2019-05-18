The wildfire danger for the Slave Lake Forest Area is expected to be upgraded to “extreme” on Saturday.

Alberta Wildfire said it is anticipating strong and gusty winds at the start of the weekend.

“Under these extremely dry and windy conditions a fire will burn intensely and spread very quickly.”

A fire ban extends north of Lac La Biche to the northwest corner of the province. An off-highway vehicle restriction has also been issued for the majority of the Forest Protection Area of Alberta.

According to the government department, two new wildfires were reported Thursday evening and Friday. Both were contained. Two other fires have been extinguished and another was being held.

Since March 1, 46 wildfires have been recorded in the Slave Lake Forest Area. A total of 319 hectares have burned.

Wildfires can be reported to 310-FIRE or #FIRE on mobile phones.