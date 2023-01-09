'Extremely concerning': 2 Edmonton pawn shop workers shot during robbery

Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.

The security footage shows two men entering Big C Pawn, located at 4603 118 Ave., on Dec. 18 at 1:31 p.m.

Both are wearing black hoodies and face coverings.

In the video, one man locks a security gate covering the front door, while the other points a handgun at two employees working at desks. The workers are blurred to protect their identities.

The man at the front door then walks to a glass case, smashes it and stuffs several pieces of jewelry into a blue shopping bag.

As he walks to the front door with the bag, the man with the gun appears to shoot both employees as they lay face down on the ground.

Both robbers then leave through the front door. The entire heist lasted less than two minutes, according to timecodes stamped to the video that police provided.

“The brazenness of this daytime robbery, and the willingness of the suspects to shoot cooperative employees, is extremely concerning,” said Det. Mike Walkom of Edmonton Police Service.

“We really need the public’s help to identify these dangerous individuals so that they don’t cause harm to anyone else.”

The employees were each shot once and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a white facemask, black hoodie, black toque and black pants.

The other was wearing grey pants, red underwear, black jacket, black shoes, tan and black gloves, and a baseball hat with red brim.

Police also released photos of several distinct pieces of jewelry that were taken with the hope that someone will recognize them and provide information on the case.

Anyone who recognizes the men or the jewelry is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Items that EPS says were stolen during a robbery at Big C Pawn in Edmonton on December 18, 2022 (Credit: EPS.) Items that EPS says were stolen during a robbery at Big C Pawn in Edmonton on December 18, 2022 (Credit: EPS.)