EDMONTON -- A man is facing multiple charges after police say he threw a mother to the ground outside an Edmonton daycare before repeatedly smashing her head against the sidewalk and choking her to the point of unconsciousness.

Rockie Rabbit, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, choking to overcome resistance, robbery and breach of conditions.

"Another two minutes and we may have been talking about a homicide today," said Insp. Erik Johnson.

"The incident in itself is extremely disturbing and was exacerbated by the fact two of her young children watched the entire incident through the front door of the daycare."

Police say the 39-year-old woman was picking up her three children from a daycare near 115 Street and 105 Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

She was waiting for the door to be unlocked when Rabbit tried to pull a backpack off of her shoulders and attempted to reach inside, according to police.

Police say he told officers he was high on methamphetamine at the time.

"It was a crime of opportunity," Johnson said.

Officers were nearby attending a different call regarding the same suspect who was spotted trying to break into a truck about a block away from the daycare.

Police say Rabbit was arrested while sitting on top of the woman and attempting to strangle her.

The mother was taken to hospital and has since been released.