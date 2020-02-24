EDMONTON -- Monday is the Edmonton Oilers' last opportunity to address likely one of two gaps in its roster.

The NHL's trade deadline is 1 p.m. MST.

"The big debate in Edmonton has been about whether the greater need is a third-line centre or a top-six winger. And the absolute truth is, they kind of need both," TSN Ryan Rishaug said, reporting from Anaheim, Cali., Monday morning.

"I don't see Ken Holland being able to address both of those needs today, but I think he's going to try hard to address one."

Sunday night, the Oilers traded forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in 2020 or 2021 to the Red Wings for 34-year-old Mike Green, who has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season.

The deal was announced during the third period of the Oilers' game against the Los Angeles Kings, which Edmonton won 4-2 with the return of Connor McDavid from a quad injury.

Ken Holland said he would be back on the phone before Monday's trade deadline comes up.

Currently, the Oilers – sitting second in the Pacific Division – are one of three Canadian teams in a playoff position. Vancouver sits third in Pacific, and Calgary in first place for one of the Wild Card spots.

The Anaheim Ducks host the Oilers on Tuesday.

With files from TSN and The Canadian Press