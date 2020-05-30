Facebook post about kidnapping in Grimshaw is false: Police
Published Saturday, May 30, 2020 7:20PM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP officers in Peace River want the public to know that a Facebook post about a child abduction is false.
The post claimed that a kidnapping had taken place in Grimshaw and asked for help from the public to find the children.
Police have done a thorough investigation, and said the post is false, and there are no children in danger.