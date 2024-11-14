EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fairmont Hotel Macdonald launches holiday programming with tree-lighting ceremony

    A tree-lighting event was held at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald's lobby on Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) A tree-lighting event was held at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald's lobby on Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald marked the beginning of the holiday season with a mid-day tree-lighting ceremony Thursday.

    Guests were invited to the hotel's historic lobby for hot chocolate, cookies and live musical performances by the Holy Child Elementary Choir to officially kick off the start of the holiday season and hotel programming.

    "It’s heartwarming to see how the Edmonton community comes together to enjoy the magic of the holiday season at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald," said Cole Millen, the general manager of Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in a Thursday media release.

    "We’re honoured to be part of cherished traditions that make this season special for so many families across the city, while also taking the time to find ways to support those in our community who may need a little extra care this year."

    The Fairmont is offering weekly festive brunches and themed events such as the Nutcracker Afternoon Tea, Festive To-Go, various holiday buffets and a New Year's Eve party.

    Throughout the holiday season, the hotel will donate $10 for each night booked from Dec. 14 to Jan. 11, 2025, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well as redirecting funds from the traditional life-sized gingerbread house to the Edmonton Bissell Centre in the form of a donation.

    A full list of what the Fairmont has in store throughout the holiday is available on their website.  

