EDMONTON -- The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald will reopen on July 2 after it closed its doors at the end of March.

The opening includes accommodations, guest services, the Confederation Lounge and Patio.

Fairmont says it is taking "extensive measures" to protect guests and employees, including physical distancing, mandatory screening for everyone, enhanced cleaning, and rooms will be empty for 48 hours after a guest leaves.

Employees will be required to wear masks and they will be provided to guests.

"The hotel's top priority remains the safety, care and wellbeing of our Fairmont Hotel Macdonald family. Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are,” said Garrett Turta, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald general manager. “Today, this means keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 – partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry."

The hotel chain says it consulted with several health experts across the continent in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 upon reopening.