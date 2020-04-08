EDMONTON -- Fairmont closed its hotels in Jasper, Banff and Lake Louise as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Friday at noon, the three hotels will close until further notice.

"We must support our local authorities as they work to halt the spread of COVID-19. And so, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the doors of our hotel," Jasper Park Lodge said on Twitter Wednesday night.

Effective Friday, April 10, 2020 at noon, this also includes include all guest services, as well as overnight stays, fitness centres & health clubs, food & beverage offerings, spas and event spaces. pic.twitter.com/Rfp9D58yWz — Jasper Park Lodge (@FairmontJPL) April 9, 2020

The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald closed its doors on March 30.