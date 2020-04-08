Fairmont hotels in Jasper, Banff and Lake Louise close due to COVID-19
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:43PM MDT
Jasper Park Lodge and its pool are shown in the undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fairmont Hotels & Resorts)
EDMONTON -- Fairmont closed its hotels in Jasper, Banff and Lake Louise as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective Friday at noon, the three hotels will close until further notice.
"We must support our local authorities as they work to halt the spread of COVID-19. And so, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the doors of our hotel," Jasper Park Lodge said on Twitter Wednesday night.
The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald closed its doors on March 30.