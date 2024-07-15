Fake taxi being used to commit debit card fraud: Edmonton police

Police are searching for two men reportedly defrauding people with a fake taxi.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a white man and a South Asian man call people over to their vehicle and ask if they would like to pay a cab fare with their debit card in exchange for cash.

The pair then get the victim to input their PIN number into what appears to be a debit machine.

Then while one of the men distracts the victim, the other switches their debit card for a different one.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Ford Fusion with no identifying decals other than a "taxi" sign on the roof.

Anyone who has been approached by or victimized by the men is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.