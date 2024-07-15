EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fake taxi being used to commit debit card fraud: Edmonton police

    Edmonton police say two men driving this car with a taxi sign are committing debit card fraud. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Edmonton police say two men driving this car with a taxi sign are committing debit card fraud. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    Police are searching for two men reportedly defrauding people with a fake taxi.

    According to the Edmonton Police Service, a white man and a South Asian man call people over to their vehicle and ask if they would like to pay a cab fare with their debit card in exchange for cash.

    The pair then get the victim to input their PIN number into what appears to be a debit machine.

    Then while one of the men distracts the victim, the other switches their debit card for a different one.

    The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Ford Fusion with no identifying decals other than a "taxi" sign on the roof.

    Anyone who has been approached by or victimized by the men is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell booed at RNC

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News