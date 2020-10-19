EDMONTON -- MLAs will return to the Alberta legislature on Tuesday for the fall session.

The United Conservative Party says it is focusing on economic recovery and expansion and creating jobs.

Infrastructure projects will also be on the table, including building schools, roads and other core projects.

“Albertans expect us to keep our foot on the gas, even in the midst of a global pandemic and recession that are having a devastating impact on the province’s economy,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release. “Alberta’s government is doing everything possible to get us through this challenging time, while continuing to implement our platform commitments.”

The fall session comes on the heels of the UCP membership meeting over the weekend, where 52 per cent of attendees voted in favour of Alberta adopting a privately funded, privately managed health care system.