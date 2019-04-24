

CTV Edmonton





A memorial created to commemorate four Mounties killed in the line of duty is in need of repair.

The Mayerthorpe Fallen Four Society said the foundation below the memorial is sinking, causing the base of the statues to crumble, and is creating issues with the brick pathway.

The memorial was built to commemorate RCMP officers Lionide Johnston, Anthony Gordon, Brock Myrol and Peter Schiemann.

They were gunned down while investigating a marijuana grow-op on a rural property on March 3, 2005.

As one of the worst mass police shootings in Canadian history, the tragedy touched many across the country. The society said an average of 7,000 people visit the memorial each year.

It features a bronze statue of each of the fallen officers along with an obelisk in the centre dedicated to all peace officers and first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The society created a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $17,000 to complete the work, but that goal was surpassed and as of the writing of this article, they had raised more than $26,000.

The repairs are expected to be complete in June.