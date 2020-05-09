EDMONTON -- Families hit the road on Saturday for the annual Collin's Carventure and Scavenger Hunt.

Nearly 30 teams were challenged with puzzles and riddles across 15 checkpoints in St. Albert and Edmonton.

All funds raised from the event go to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

The race started at the St. Albert legion ball park.. And finished up at the TELUS World of Science.