EDMONTON -- Habitat for Humanity Edmonton and dozens of its partner families have reached an agreement in a dispute over a proposed new mortgage model.

The details of the new agreement are not yet known.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the groups participated in mediation on July 20 and 21.

“Habitat for Humanity Edmonton is deeply sorry for how the process for a new mortgage model was rolled out. We did a poor job of communicating and engaging on potential changes," board chair Chris Bruce said in a written release. "We have a lot to do when it comes to repairing our relationship with our partner families, but we are encouraged by these early conversations."

A new Community Advisory Council has been established to help improve community engagement going forward.

Fifty-seven families in the Carter Place community launched a lawsuit in June when Habitat for Humanity changed their mortgage agreements. Instead of the zero-interest mortgages with monthly payments that didn’t exceed 30 per cent of a family's earnings, the new model split the mortgage in two, with part moving to one with below-market interest.

Some residents were concerned they wouldn't qualify for the new mortgage and would have to leave their homes.

Habitat Edmonton said at the time that the new model would help families build credit and would allow the charity to continue to build new homes.

CEO Karen Stone stepped down in June.