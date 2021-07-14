EDMONTON -- Family and friends are remembering the Edmonton man killed in the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., as a loving son and husband.

A crane attached to a high-rise collapsed as it was being dismantled Monday morning, killing five people.

Jared Zook, 32, was one of five killed in the collapse. His family says he was known for his genuine and gentle spirit.

He had been working on the high-rise since construction began and occasionally operated the crane himself, said a family member.

“All we know is that he didn’t suffer – so for that we have some relief,” said father Steven Zook.

“We’re just looking for some more closure. We’ve never walked in a valley like this before. But it’s one day at a time. One step at a time."

Family and friends are grieving over the loss and waiting for answers.

“I should’ve made more time to hang out with him, go for lunch, and now I'll never get that opportunity again, so you cry,” said Dan Johnstone, a close friend.

A GoFundMe created to cover funeral expenses for Zook has reached $30,000.

“We have a faith that we’re going to see him moving ahead someday. And that’s the only thing that keeps us moving ahead,” said the father.

An investigation to determine the cause is underway.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett