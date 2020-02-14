EDMONTON -- Alberta was the first province in Canada to create a statutory holiday for Family Day. Thirty years later, families are still celebrating together on the third Monday in February.

Here are some ways to enjoy it with your loved ones this weekend:

Silver Skate Festival

Edmonton's longest running winter festival continues through Feb. 17.

Families can enjoy winter sports, horse-drawn sleighs, snow sculptures, live performances or a movie on the snow screen.

All activities are free but donations are accepted.

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Symphony of Magic

Illusionist Michael Grandinetti synchronizes his magic with the ESO for the Symphony of Magic concert.

Conducted by Cosette Justo Valdés, the music includes selections from Harry Potter, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, E.T. and more.

There are four performances at Edmonton's Winspear Centre:

Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Free outdoor ice skating

You can always skate for free at Hawrelak, Jackie Parker, Victoria, Rundle and Castle Downs parks.

The city is offering free shuttle service from downtown to Victoria Park this weekend:

Feb. 15 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Feb. 16 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Feb. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Family Day at the Alberta legislature

Explore the legislature open house and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre for free exhibitions, live entertainment, crafts and games.

Explore Alberta's history with a game of Family Day Bingo or build your own "LEGO®slature" in the LEGO® Zone.

“Since 1990 Family Day has offered Albertans a special opportunity to step aside from the hustle and bustle of daily life and place focus on our most precious asset, our families,” said the Honourable Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta in a written release. "No matter where you find yourself on February 17, I hope you will take some time to celebrate family.”

The event runs for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Day at Edmonton City Hall

The City of Edmonton is hosting indoor and outdoor activities at city hall on Monday.

Outside in the plaza, there will be open fires to roast marshmallows and free skating and helmet rentals for people who want to try the ice rink.

There will be tours of city hall, as well as crafts and family-friendly entertainment including a magician, roving performers and an Alberta Musical Theatre performance of Sleeping Beauty.

The celebration begins at noon on Monday and continues until 4 p.m.

Support 'Everybody gets to play' in Strathcona County

One hundred per cent of admission fees collected at Strathcona County recreation facilities on Family Day will be allocated to the 'Everybody gets to play' program.

The program provides families will limited income with access to free and subsidized recreation programs.

In 2019, more than $18,000 was raised on Family Day.