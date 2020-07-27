Advertisement
Family displaced after fire at north Edmonton apartment
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 10:23PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 12:30PM MDT
Fire broke out at an apartment at 70 Street and 149 Avenue.
EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the Londonderry area around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Nine fire crews responded and found a fire in a main floor suite.
The building was evacuated, and the fire was declared out around 9 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.
One family was displaced, but no injuries were reported, the Edmonton Fire Rescue said.
The cause is under investigation.
Damages are estimated at $85,000.