EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the Londonderry area around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Nine fire crews responded and found a fire in a main floor suite.

The building was evacuated, and the fire was declared out around 9 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.

One family was displaced, but no injuries were reported, the Edmonton Fire Rescue said.

The cause is under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $85,000.