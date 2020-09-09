EDMONTON -- An early morning fire forced residents to flee and heavily damaged an Edmonton duplex early Wednesday morning.

The fire at 77 Street and 122 Avenue was reported just after 3:30 a.m. and fire crews remain on the scene.

A family of six escaped from one of the units thanks to their daughter. The 13-year-old noticed flames outside her window and woke her family.

"If it wasn't for her, I don't think we would have made it out," Tamara Ostaszewski told CTV News Edmonton. "She's a hero."

Everyone in the duplex made it out safely. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said one man was evacuated by fire crews and assessed by EMS but was not taken to hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was declared under control before 5 a.m. and was out just after 5:30 a.m. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.