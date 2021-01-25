EDMONTON -- A family was forced to run from their mobile home after it caught fire in west Edmonton Monday night.

The blaze was reported around 7:30 p.m. It happened in the Westview Village community just west of Winterburn Road.

“We want to announce that the family was evacuated and everyone is safe,” a statement on the Westview Village Community Association Facebook page read.

“Keep your distance from the scene so the fire crews can work productively to make the area safe again,” it continued.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services dispatched six units to the scene and they arrived within five minutes of the call.

The trailer appeared to be under renovation and crews were seen extinguishing flames underneath the trailer. The fire also spread to the back and roof of the structure.

At 8:15 p.m. firefighters requested three more crews, including a winter unit, as windchills dipped to -26 degrees.

The fire was contained to the one trailer and attached porch. EFRS confirmed no residents or firefighters were hurt.

The fire was still considered “active” at 8:50 p.m.