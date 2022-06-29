Family, friends continue to search for 13-year-old Edmonton girl

The search for the 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Edmonton last Friday continued on Wednesday.

Lila Smith was reported missing after she did not return home from school Friday afternoon.

She'd taken the bus to Killarney School in the morning, but family later learned she never went to class.

Smith is described as 5'10" with a slim build and weighs approximately 100 pounds, police said in a Sunday release.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie, ripped blue jeans, black Converses and a backpack.

Family and friends have been searching the area this week and handed out thousands of pamphlets on Tuesday.

"This is day five, and so we're all kind of running on adrenaline," family friend Robyn Hanson told CTV News that day. "We're sleep deprived. We're hoping for the best. We're just looking for someone to come forward with information that can be helpful to finding Lila."

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.