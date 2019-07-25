A Devon family has received the keys to their new home, which also serves as a milestone for their community.

The new build at 123 Astoria Crescent is Devon's first house by Habitat for Humanity Edmonton.

Pacesetter Homes and Qualico pledged the home during the 2019 Habitat Day in the Capital Region event on April 25.

The pledged home was the 33rd to be donated through the program since its inception in 2010.

"Habitat relies on the generosity and innovativeness of forward-thinking community leaders like those at Qualico and other local home builders and developers," President and CEO Karen Stone said in a statement at the time.

A key-turning ceremony was held in Devon on Wednesday with the house's future residents.