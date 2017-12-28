The brother of the man killed on Christmas Day in southeast Edmonton identified the victim as Ed Melenka.

Edmonton police responded to a call for assistance at a residence in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim was dead when police arrived.

“They were having a little party,” Fred Melenka said. “A fight broke out, I guess. That’s what I hear. And escalated into the bedroom and all of a sudden they’re calling 911.”

Edmonton police said the autopsy revealed the victim died of a stab wound.

Fred Melenka told CTV News the man charged with second-degree murder for his brother’s homicide, 22-year-old Stephan Kody, is Ed Melenka’s step-son.

“I know he did love Ed, because he always used to say, ‘I love him’,” Fred Melenka said.

Melenka, 48, left behind an 18-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old son and four other siblings, his brother said.

“As far as I know with my brother, he’s never, ever hurt anybody in his life,” Fred Melenka said. “He was very kind hearted. He’d give you anything if you wanted it.”

Melenka's funeral is on January 2.

This was Edmonton’s 42nd homicide of 2017.