Family member identifies owner of wedding DVD found in ditch
RCMP released a still from a wedding DVD, found in a ditch off of RR 260 in late May, 2018. It's believed the wedding took place on July 23, 2005. Supplied.
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 12:36PM MDT
Ponoka RCMP is returning the wedding DVD found in a rural ditch last Tuesday to its owner.
A citizen found the DVD in a ditch on Range Road 260 and handed it to police. RCMP then released information about the video in the hopes the public would identify it.
A family member recognized the DVD of the wedding between Kevin and Nancy on July 23, 2005.