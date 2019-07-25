Police will issue a public apology on Thursday on behalf of the RCMP to the family of Amber Tuccaro.

Skeletal remains of Tuccaro were found on a rural property near Leduc in 2012, two years after she went missing from Edmonton.

Police called her death suspicious.

Tuccaro’s family believed the RCMP mishandled the case, and they filed a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission in 2014.

The report by the CRCC in 2018 found that various RCMP members were either not properly trained or did not adhere to their training. It also said that an entire month passed before the police made any effort at the detachment level to investigate her disappearance.

The apology will be made at RCMP K Division headquarters in Edmonton at noon.