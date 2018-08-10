Two American tourists who survived a fiery crash on the Icefields Parkway are recovering, according to family.

Late Tuesday afternoon, an SUV carrying friends from Banff and a van carrying five American tourists collided and their vehicles burst into flames near Honeymoon Lake, south of Jasper.

There were no survivors in the SUV. Friends have identified the victims as Ganesh Anala, Pavan Kathiat, Anand Panwar and Gelek Wangmo, who all worked in the hospitality industry in Banff.

The two other deceased from the other vehicle are Angela Elkins, 50, from Louisiana and her son-in-law, Nick Copeland, 28, from Houston.

Elkins’ husband, daughter and grandson survived the crash and are recovering in hospital. It's been called "a miracle" that the 2-year-old boy was unharmed.

Her brother, Tim Dye, wrote this statement:

To all of those who have been following the tragic event that involved our family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We have truly felt the much needed encouragement from, and for, so many people.

Many are asking about Sarah and Curtis who survived the accident. They are currently receiving hospital care and are both in a recovery process. The baby, William, is also safe and reunited with the family. It’s truly a miracle that he came through the wreck with nothing more than a few bruises.

There are so many things we are grateful for during this time: To the citizens and the first people present at the scene, your bravery has left us in awe of how willing people are to help. To the RCMP and other first responders, thank you for serving us in this sensitive time with compassionate care while still doing your jobs and seeking information. Your level of excellence in working with us has been exceptional. Finally, to the people who have given hospital care to Sarah, Curtis and William. Words cannot express how much each of you have impacted us with your level of care. The Pediatric and ICU nurses made us feel like family by what you guys have done for us and our family.

We know there is a long road ahead of us. This family came to Canada seeking adventure. The silver lining is that through all of the pain and loss, we know that Angela and Nick were upgraded to an even better adventure. God’s faithfulness has been so evident in how so many people have responded. No word, prayer, financial gift or condolence will go unforgotten by our family.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and said they will only provide an update if charges are laid.