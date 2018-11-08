The 21-year-old who died Tuesday following an explosion in the Sherwood Park Community Centre parkade has been identified as Kane Kosolowsky.

On Thursday, RCMP said an autopsy had been conducted and confirmed Kosolowsky, who police had said was found injured following the first explosion in the Sherwood Park parkade, had died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Kosolowsky family statement

RCMP released a statement from Kosolowsky’s family Thursday afternoon. In it, the family said it was “shocked and devastated by the unfortunate incident.”

“We are working in cooperation with the RCMP to assist in any capacity with the investigation. We are thankful that there were no other persons harmed in this unexpected incident. The events that occurred are totally out of character for Kane and we trust that the authorities will continue a thorough investigation to provide the answers we are all seeking.”

RCMP investigating explosions

Strathcona County RCMP were called to the building at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a fire was reported.

Investigators later found an explosion had taken place in the parkade. A suspect male was found in a vehicle and was taken to hospital where he died. Police said the injuries were not related to encounters with police.

RCMP did not initially release the identity of the deceased, only his age. On Thursday, RCMP told The Canadian Press the dead man was not connected to any group or ideology – but his motive remained unclear.

Less than two hours after police first arrived, a second explosion happened while officers were nearby. No one was injured.

Police said the cause and origin of the explosions wasn’t clear.

As a result of the explosions and the investigation that followed, police shut down the area around the parkade. Later Thursday afternoon, RCMP said the area around the parkade had been deemed safe by the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, but Strathcona County had chosen to keep the Community Centre closed to the general public for a time.

The parkade is expected to remain closed, but road blocks in the area are expected to be removed later Thursday afternoon.

Two area schools: Salisbury Composite High School and St. Theresa School were closed Wednesday, and classes were still cancelled Thursday. Offices for the Elk Island Catholic School Division were also closed.

RCMP said they were not looking for any more suspects, and said the two explosions have been determined to be a “singular event.”

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and said there is no known threat to any schools in the surrounding area.