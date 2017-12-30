The family of Stephan Kody, the 22-year-old facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of his step-father Ed Melenka, issued a statement to CTV News.

“We feel due to the amount of inaccurate statements made publicly and the sensitivity of the situation that our family would like to issue our own statement. This is a difficult time for both families involved. It is a complicated situation and everyone is hurting. Stephan did the right the thing and turned himself in. He has great remorse for the events that took place. Stephan loved Ed, I also want to make it clear that he did not intend for this to happen. It is in the hands of the justice system now. We hope he is provided with he resources he needs to address the issues at hand. At this time our family is trying to pick up the pieces and honour Ed's memory and hope that is everyone's main focus right now. We all love Ed and are devastated. The people that need to know the details do and speculations are not needed at this time. Peace and healing are what both families need and we appreciate everyone's understanding in that."

Kody allegedly killed Melenka in a home in the Avonmore neighbourhood early on Christmas Day.

Edmonton police said the victim was stabbed to death.