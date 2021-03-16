EDMONTON -- Two adults and a child are safe after being evacuated from their home by firefighters Tuesday morning.

According to officials on scene, neighbours reported the blaze on Ainslie Way SW in the Ambleside community around 4:20 a.m.

Almost immediately, a second alarm was called. Fourteen units responded in total.

Flames eventually spread throughout the house and caused the building's roof to collapse.

Neighbouring homes also needed to be evacuated, but were saved.