Advertisement
Family OK after house fire in Ambleside: officials
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6:25AM MDT
Two adults and a child needed to be evacuated when a fire broke out in their home on Ainslie Way SW in the Ambleside community around 4:20 a.m. on March 16, 2021.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Two adults and a child are safe after being evacuated from their home by firefighters Tuesday morning.
According to officials on scene, neighbours reported the blaze on Ainslie Way SW in the Ambleside community around 4:20 a.m.
Almost immediately, a second alarm was called. Fourteen units responded in total.
Flames eventually spread throughout the house and caused the building's roof to collapse.
Neighbouring homes also needed to be evacuated, but were saved.
RELATED IMAGES