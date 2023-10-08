Family seeks answers 15 years after Edmonton man disappeared

This Thanksgiving marks 15 years since an Edmonton man disappeared.

And Saturday, Dylan Koshman's family canvassed a south Edmonton neighbourhood hoping to generate new leads.

Koshman's mother and sister hung flyers on posts close to Calgary Trail in the Steinhauer neighbourhood near 104 Street and 33 Avenue, near where Koshman was last seen after he walked away from his home on Oct. 11, 2008, at 2 a.m.

It's alleged Koshman, then 21, had been drinking at the time and had gotten into an argument with cousins with whom he lived and was asked to leave.

A few days later, his girlfriend reported him missing.

Edmonton police classified Koshman's case a homicide in 2017.

His family says it's now considered a cold case and they've been told investigators can't do anything more until someone comes forward with a tip.

"(Police have) said it's not an active investigation anymore," Tara Koshman, Dylan's sister, told CTV News Edmonton on Saturday. "They're waiting for someone to come to them at this point, so that is very frustrating and disheartening."

The Koshman family is offering a $40,000 reward for anyone who can help them find the truth about Koshman's disappearance.

"Nobody ever wants to relive or rehash what we went through, but it's a reality for our family that won't go away until we get answers," said Melanie Alix, Dylan's mother.

